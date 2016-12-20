Twitter unites Morecambe councillor and Gary Lineker against Nigel Farage after Berlin attack

A town councillor tweeted his way into a row between Nigel Farage and murdered MP Jo Cox’s widower – thanks to Gary Lineker.

Joshua Brandwood’s tweet of support to Brendan Cox in his spat with the former UKIP leader was noticed by ex-footballer and TV presenter Lineker.

Nigel Farage. Picture Scott Merrylees

And the Match of the Day host united with Coun Brandwood to back Mr Cox against Mr Farage - ensuring the Labour councillor’s views were seen by Lineker’s 5.5 million Twitter followers.

The row broke out in the wake of the terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on Tuesday, in which 12 people were killed. Mr Farage tweeted afterwards that the attack was “the Merkel legacy” in criticism of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

This led Brendan Cox, husband of Jo Cox who was killed by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair in Birstall, Yorkshire in June, to tweet Mr Farage: “Blaming politicians for the actions of extremists? That’s a slippery slope Nigel.”

After Mr Farage then accused Mr Cox of himself supporting extremism by backing charity Hope Not Hate, Coun Brandwood tweeted his outrage. Mr Lineker then tweeted Josh’s comments adding his own one-word view on Mr Farage’s stance – “Disgusting”.

Gary Lineker.

Coun Brandwood later posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a ‘Hope Not Hate’ T-shirt. The charity, backed by Mr Cox, aims to fight extremism. Its lawyers have reportedly told Farage he faces legal action unless he apologises and retracts his comments.

Coun Brandwood, the youngest Morecambe town councillor, said: “Hope Not Hate is against extremism. I think Farage is an odious man.”