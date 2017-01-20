TV star praises Lancaster slimmers

A group of Slimming World consultants from Lancaster has got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Lancaster, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

India Faulkner-Wiley, from Lancaster, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off their hard work, as well as a brilliant way to kickstart 2017.

She said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Stephen was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired us and now we feel super motivated to support even more people in Lancaster.”

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet the consultants at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

“I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards,” he said.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being – doing things they previously thought they couldn’t, from running for miles to playing with their children and grandchildren.”

The organisation has won awards for both its food range and Slimming World magazine.

Slimming World in Lancaster is held at the 16th Lancaster Scout Hut on Dorrington Road.

Their classes run on a Monday at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

For more information call 07884 342861 or visit ww.slimmingworld.co.uk.