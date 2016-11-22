TV presenter raises £42k in bed push to Bare

A TV presenter braved the elements to pull a double bed from Pudsey to Bare for BBC Children In Need.

BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver travelled through Lancaster and Morecambe as part of a unique fundraiser.

Graham, who also presents BBC North West Tonight, has raised more than £42,000 so far by taking part in the gruelling challenge.

“It was physically the hardest thing I have ever done but it was brilliant,” said Graham, who grew up in Lancaster.

“Pushing a big bed across Greyhound Bridge, it is bound to get noticed.

“It feels great to raise that much, whenever we do something like this the people of Lancashire, particularly Lancaster and Morecambe, they never let us down.”

The broadcaster pulled the bed all the way from Pudsey in West Yorkshire to Bare, dragging it over 100 miles along, meeting listeners and special guests along the way.

Setting off on Saturday November 12, Graham completed the challenge in time to help out Pudsey Bear and friends on BBC Children In Need appeal night on Friday.

But it was a tiring journey for Graham as he not only pushed the bed but also broadcasted for his breakfast show every morning on BBC Radio Lancashire, sometimes working through to 10pm.

He said: “It was tiring but worth it.

“It was difficult to keep cheerful but I did because everyone was so nice, and at times you were narky and you just wanted to get it done.”

The challenge took Graham through Galgate, Lancaster city centre, Morecambe and Bare. He has praised the community for their support.

“Coming from Lancaster myself I am really proud of that support,” said Graham.

“Happy Mount Park, it is a place I love, my grandma and grandad used to take me there years ago, and to see so many people there on that last day, and at my old school, Our Lady’s, it was brilliant.”

Lancaster and Morecambe primary schools, including, Moorside Primary School, St Bernadette’s Church, Morecambe Bay Community, Lancaster Road, Bowerham Primary and Our Lady’s Catholic College all received a visit from Graham during the challenge for their fundraising efforts for BBC Children In Need.

Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster contributed £6,000 after hundreds of pupils took part in a sponsored run.

“It is an amazing amount of money and we thank the community and the Bowerham family,” said Adele Wilkinson, Year 3 teacher at Bowerham.