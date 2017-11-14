TV Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace to appear in Lancaster

The man who loves a good pudding will be sharing his culinary anecdotes with foodie lovers.

Gregg Wallace best known for his judging on BBC cooking show, MasterChef, will be revealing his food secrets for one night only in Lancaster.

Before his TV fame Gregg was a former greengrocer and left school at just 14 years-old.

Born in Peckham, Gregg began his career in Covent Garden Fruit and Veg Market, but in 1989 he started George Allan’s Greengrocers and built that company up to an eventual turnover of £7.5 million.

The success of that business led him to become co-presenter of Veg Talk on BBC Radio 4 and then in 2002 he became the original presenter of Saturday Kitchen.

Gregg has a regular partnership in tasting and judging competitive cuisine with chef John Torode on MasterChef. His new live show ‘Gregg On Food’ appears at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday January 27, 2018 at 7.30pm.

On the night Gregg will be giving out culinary advice, as well as behind the scenes tales. There will also be a question and answer session after the show.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £18 concessions on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk. There are a limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets also available, which include a signed copy of Gregg’s book, ‘Life On A Plate: The Autobiography.