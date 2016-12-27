Turkeys are rescued from dinner table

A woman rescued five turkeys, including one who is disabled, from becoming Christmas dinner.

Tina Wilkinson, who owns Hedwigs House chicken sanctuary in Hest Bank, has named the rescue turkeys Flo, Poppy, Hope, Holly and Mistletoe

Photo Neil Cross Tina Wilkinson, who owns Hedwig House chicken sanctuary, has rescued five turkeys, including Flo, who is disabled, from becoming Christmas dinner

Sadly, one of the turkeys called Flo is disabled and cannot walk so Tina puts her in a baby walker to try and strengthen her legs.

Tina said: “We are not sure what is wrong with Flo but she can’t stand up.

“Her future is uncertain as the vet believes she may have suffered a bad injury. She hates the baby walker, she flaps when I put her in it. If she can move her legs there is strength in her legs.

“It’s almost like she has forgotten she can walk.

“All of the turkeys I have now are sponsored, the sponsors have paid betwen £40 and £60 for them.”

Tina went to buy a turkey from a farm and saw the way they were looked after and she says from that day on she’s never eaten meat.

She said: “For my birthday I asked my family for turkeys so they didn’t go to the table.

“All of the turkeys killed for the Christmas table are female, they are killed at six months old.

The meat of the male birds is too tough.

“Millions of turkeys are killed every year, it makes me cry when I think about it. They know what is coming. “If you must eat meat, please demand it has had a happy life, and was killed with respect.

“As well as five turkeys, I have 45 chickens, 11 ducks and five geese. “

Tina, 49, who has two children, lives at Hedwigs House with her husband Martin, 54, who has made all the sheds for the chicken and poultry as well as the nest boxes.

The couple also have a cat and two dogs.

She said: “It costs £60 a week for food and bedding and any vets bills are on top of that.

“If anyone would like to donate, the best way is through Vets 4 Pets Lancaster or Animal Planet on White Lund. If anyone wants to help Flo they are more than welcome as she may need veterinary treatment.”

“ Needless to say I had Quorn roast for my Christmas dinner!”

Visit hedwigshouse.co.uk for more information.