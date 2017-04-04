TT badges will raise vital charity cash

Bikers, customers, visitors and spectators passing a Heysham pub between now and June are asked to call in and buy a TT badge for CancerCare.

The Duke of Rothesay pub is the final ‘port of call’ for those travelling by ferry to the Isle of Man.

CancerCare badge.

CancerCare is the pub’s chosen charity of the year and the bespoke TT 2017 badges are available right now.

They are designed especially for the pub, the event and for CancerCare. They cost £3 each, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Duke of Rothesay supervisor Michelle Baker said: “This is a brilliant fundraising idea. Bikers are traditionally very generous when it comes to supporting cancer charities. We hope they all buy a badge as the first souvenir of this year’s race and help us raise money to support our local families.”

The Duke belongs to Mitchell’s of Lancaster, forming part of their managed estate.

Managing director Jonathan Barker said: “We hope to raise £1,000 by selling these badges to all customers not just bikers.

“CancerCare offers services free of charge to those who need it. They rely completely on donations. Please help us to reach our target by buying a badge!”T he community pub will extend opening hours from May 26 to June 2