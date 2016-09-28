Tributes to ‘warm and friendly’ Lancaster musician

A drummer who ran a much-loved meeting place for musicians in Lancaster has died, aged 67.

Richard Hoather founded the fondly-remembered Musical Instrument Exchange where he bought, sold and repaired instruments.

Set up in 1990 and running for just over two years, the China Street shop was a hub for musicians and music fans.

Richard also performed in many local bands over the years. Golly Goulding, a guitarist from Morecambe, gave him his first start at playing live, with the second incarnation of a band called MBQ.

He was in a trio called Free At Last and played drums for Citizens Band, with Derek Jackson and Golly. Most recently he played with Mustang.

He was also in a band called Sarabande with city councillor Paul ‘Woodie’ Woodruff and in Ju Ju Hand with Jo Waite, brother of Lancaster-born singer John Waite.

Richard was born in May 1949 at Chester Place, Lancaster. He had a sister, Carolyn.

He was described by one friend as “a naturally warm and friendly fellow who never had a bad word to say about anyone”.

His long time friend, fellow musician Alastair Robbins, said: “He was a private, quite eccentric gentleman who would help anyone.

“At school I was asked to write an essay on my favourite person. It was Richard. Asked today, it would still be Richard.”

Richard, who died on September 7, will be cremated at Lancaster Crematorium on Thursday, October 13 at 1.15pm.