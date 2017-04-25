Tributes paid to Tunstall’s ‘village elder’

The church of St John the Baptist Tunstall was filled to capacity for the funeral of Joseph Halhead Towers, who died aged 78.

The service was conducted by Rev Mark Canon, who described Joe as the village elder who welcomed new people to the village with a warm handshake and a kind smile.

Readings were by his son Ben and grandson Joseph and the tribute was given by his brother-in-law, Colin Nelson.

Joe was the third of four generations to farm at Tunstall Hall Farm. He was very involved in the agriculture of the area, being president of the Lunesdale Agricultural Show in 2006.

He was a director and past chairman of the Lancaster Auction Mart Company, a member and past president of the Lunesdale Rotary Club and also served on many committees in the Tunstall parish. Joe loved the Lune Valley and, in particular, Tunstall, where he was born and lived all his life.

Joe is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Clare, sons Ben and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Clare and Helen, and grandsons Joseph and Jack, and also his sisters K. Bibby of Hornby and Dr J. M. Nelson of Cheshire.

Joe will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and the local community.