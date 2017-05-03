Tributes paid to Lancaster theatre director

A popular director who was awarded an MBE for her services to charity and amateur theatre has died aged 89.

Kathleen Kenyon who was known to many as ‘Auntie Kath’ was a director and producer at Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AODS).

Kathleen Kenyon died aged 89 on April 19.

Ms Kenyon, who also produced shows for Mollie Cowan’s Dance School in Lancaster, became involved with the society in 1956, retiring a few years ago due to ill health.

“We have always been known as a welcoming society and she made it that way,” said Vanessa Whittle, who took over as director at Red Rose after Ms Kenyon became ill.

“She was known as Auntie Kath because she did so much for so many people. She was lovely, a strong lady, she knew what she wanted.”

Ms Kenyon, who was living at The Sands Care Home in Morecambe, passed away on April 19. She previously lived on Torrisholme Road.

Ms Kenyon had no children and was an only child. She enjoyed cricket and visited Old Trafford, in Manchester regularly.

“Although she had no immediate family, she was very family orientated,” said Michael Dowthwaite, Ms Kenyon’s cousin.

“She was like a big sister to me.”

Ms Kenyon received her MBE from The Queen in 2002. Her funeral will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday May 4 at 2pm. Society members will wear a red rose in her honour. Their next show, Annie Warbucks, will be dedicated to Ms Kenyon.