Tributes after man dies on Heysham bypass

A 22-year-old man has died after a collision with a lorry on the Heysham bypass.

Tributes have been paid on social media after Jamie Foote, from Heysham, died at the scene following the incident at 6.55am on Saturday.

Hundreds of people sent their good wishes and messages of support to the family of Mr Foote through the Morecambe Area Police Facebook page.

Mr Foote’s family described him as “a much loved son and brother”.

The police received a call from the lorry driver on Saturday to inform them that he had come into collision with Mr Foote.

A police spokesman said the incident happened close to Heysham Business Park.

A section of the road was closed immediately after the accident and remained closed until Saturday afternoon.

Sgt Rob Gomery, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident and the thoughts of myself and my team are with Jamie’s family and friends at this time.

“I would urge any witnesses, especially those who may have any dash cam footage to come forward. Similarly, if you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Information can be passed on by calling 101 and quoting incident reference LC-20161126-0265.