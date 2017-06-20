Tribute to Tommy Cooper in Morecambe

Tommy Cooper was a true comic genius.

His impeccable timing, misfiring magic, trademark fez and quick-fire gags made him an international star and a icon of 20th century comedy.

John Hewer as Tommy Cooper in Just Like That!

The appetite for his surreal slapstick, classic routines and snappy one-liners, continues to be re-discovered by old and new fans alike.

Just Like That! embarks on a new nationwide tour after sell-out successes at the West End’s Museum of Comedy.

The show features John Hewer and was first produced in 2014 to mark 30 years since the comedian’s untimely passing.

It has enjoyed great reviews and features classic favourites such as “spoon-jar,” “bottle-glass” and the “Hats” routine, combined with hidden gems and bumbling magic from Cooper’s extensive back catalogue.

John Hewer aims to brings Cooper back to life in the show which is visiting Morecambe this week.

For die-hard fans of the funnyman, it’s the chance to relive those memories and join in the groan-worthy gags and famous routines.

Critics say the show, complete with live musical accompaniment, is “a loving ode to a comic oddball” and is the perfect celebration of one of Britain’s favourite comedians.

Just Like That! Comes to the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday June 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £14/£12, available at Lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by ringing the box office on 01524 582803.