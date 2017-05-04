Tribute to Lancaster mum who lost breast cancer battle

A daughter has paid tribute to her popular mum who even whilst battling breast cancer would do anything for anyone.

Tina Knott was diagnosed with cancer on Christmas Eve 2014 – she had already lost nine family members to the devastating illness.

Jade Chapman, Tina Knott, Jodi Rutherford, Amber Rutherford.

Although Tina received intense chemotherapy she was later told her cancer was terminal and was given just weeks to live.

The 48-year-old fought on and was still smiling to the very end.

Tina, who lived on Ridge Street, Lancaster, passed away on April 24 at St John’s Hospice, leaving behind three daughters.

“Mum was a fighter,” said Jodi Rutherford, 20.

Tina Knott.

“Her main thing in life was her three girls, she did everything for us.

“She was such a popular lady, so loved, a loyal person to everyone.

“Her last wish was to go into the hospice, we still got the odd smiles, she was still shouting, jokingly telling us to shut up.

“At one point she had 19 visitors at once, it was crazy.”

Tina was an avid fundraiser for charities including CancerCare and St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

She took part in the hospice’s Moonlight Walk numerous times, even entering one year on a mobility scooter after breaking her leg.

She also helped her youngest daughter, Amber Rutherford, with fundraising of her own.

Amber, 11, donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust after witnessing Tina lose her own hair through treatment.

“She was a very determined lady, she was always doing things for others,” said Jodi.

“Whenever she did something she did it with a smile on her face.”

Tina told her story for the Lancaster Guardian’s CancerCare Counts Campaign last year – telling of her mastectomy and how she was seen by the same staff who treated her late father.

At the time she said: “I tried to point out to people that as soon as you hear the word cancer you don’t have to run for the hills.

“I’m very grateful for the support I’ve had.”

When Tina was told her cancer was terminal she mad e a bucket list with her family.

A spa day, meals out, a trip to her hometown of Dudley, Birmingham, to see her mother’s grave and a short holiday to Bendorm, in Spain, were among the wishes on her list.

“In Benidorm she got to put her toes in the sand, I’ve never seen anyone so happy about going in the sea,” said Jodi.

“We went out for Mother’s Day, there was about 20 of us, and my mum thinking of everyone else told us kids we weren’t allowed to buy her a present, she wanted to buy us something.

“She never put herself first, never sat and moped even when she was in pain.”

Tina worked with children for many years at home and at Brookdale Day Nursery in Lancaster before being diagnosed.

She leaves behind three daughters, Jodi Rutherford, Jade Chapman, 26 and Amber Rutherford, 11, and her four-year-old grandson Oscar-Alan.

The funeral will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday May 4 at 9.30am.

Jodi added: “She was well loved and I will really miss her.”