Tree scheme raises £50k for Lancaster hospice

A Christmas tree recycling scheme has helped raise £50k for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

Since it began nine years ago the scheme has generated thousands for the Slyne Road hospice.

Volunteers Martin and Dorota Grzeda and Damien.

This year around 1361 Christmas trees were collected and recycled by the hospice – raising £13,000.

The scheme, which suggests a £6 donation for picking up and recycling the festive trees, has helped raise funds for the local hospice in-patient unit, day therapy unit and the hospice at home teams.

Around 80 volunteers were involved in the scheme this year which saw collections take place across Lancaster and Morecambe.

“We have been blown away by the number of trees collected this year – over 50 per cent increase on last year,” said Karen Crossley, community fundraiser at St John’s.

Russell Beaumont, Bev Wildman.

“We’ve had a fantastic team of helpers who have put up with some very wet and foggy weather and still manage to smile and have a laugh. I have had 28 teams out over three days reaching all over our community from Garstang way up to Ambleside.”