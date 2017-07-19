Tree is planted in memory of ‘cheeky young man’ who died a year ago

Family and friends planted a tree in memory of a “cheeky young man” who passed away suddenly a year ago.

Last week marked one year since Chris Wilson, 28, died from an epileptic seizure.

Graham Wilson (Chriss dad) and Paula Smith planting the tree.

The kitchen assistant, who worked at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Slyne, was popular among the staff and the residents and his death was a huge blow to everyone who knew him.

On Friday July 14, an apple tree was planted in the grounds of the Slyne home as family and friends gathered to pay their respect.

Thirty red balloons were also released to mark his 30th birthday, which would have been on July 24.

Paula Smith, who worked with Chris at Hillcroft and helped organise the day, said: “We didn’t want this day to go by without us all getting together and marking the occasion.

The balloon release in memory of Chris Wilson.

“Chris was a thoughtful, considerate and cheeky young man that would always have us in fits of laughter. Work isn’t the same without him, and he will always be missed.”

Shortly after Chris’s death, his family decided that they wanted to raise more awareness of epilepsy and managed to fundraise more than £7,500 for Epilepsy Research UK.

Yvonne Wilson, Chris’s mum, was touched by the tribute held on Friday.

She said: “It was absolutely fabulous, especially on such a difficult day for us. We didn’t really know what to do because we didn’t want to celebrate his death, but what Hillcroft did broke the day up for us. It made it more meaningful that people cared.

“It was a lovely gesture, especially with Chris’s 30th coming up so soon. Paula did us proud.”

To donate to Epilepsy Research UK in memory of Chris Wilson then visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christopherjohnwilson