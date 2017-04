A woman was ferried to hospital by air ambulance after a five-vehicle pile-up on the A6 at Garstang.

Fire crews from Garstang and Fulwood attended the collision at around 5.30pm on Saturday involving four cars and a van on the Garstang bypass.

A brigade spokesman said: “Paramedics made an assessment that to avoid inflicting further injury on a casualty in one of the cars, she must be moved withe minimum of movement and required the removal of the car’s roof.”

The woman’s condition is not known.