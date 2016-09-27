Woman hurt after trip on uneven kerb

A trip over a kerb wouldn’t have happened if it had been fixed, claim a Morecambe couple.

Donald and Elizabeth Taylor, of WestoverStreet in Morecambe, say an incident when Elizabeth tripped on an uneven kerb, causing her to fall headfirst into a lamppost, could have been avoided if their complaints to fix the slab had been heeded.

Donald said: “Elizabeth went to pick some luggage up at a friend’s house and came back over and tripped on the kerb, going headfirst into a lamppost. She hit her head and her knee, which is still swollen.

“I rang the ambulance and other people came to help. Over a year I had been ringing about the path and nobody ever came.I’d like to thank the residents that did help my wife because it shows you there are good people about.”

Dan Chalmers, Lancashire County Council highways manager for Lancaster, said: “We received a report about uneven flagstones from Mr Taylor in October 2015 and carried out an inspection, however this did not find that any flags that needed repairing.

“We have re-laid some of the flagstones in this area to ensure they are more even and try to prevent hazards .”