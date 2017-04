Drivers in Lancaster are being urged to drive with care after reports of ducklings on a major road leading into the city centre.

Several ducklings were reported to be on the A6 Caton Road between the A589 Greyhound Bridge Road and Bulk Road at around 8.30am this morning.

Drivers reported seeing the ducklings using a zebra crossing close to the University of Lancaster Campus.

Traffic is reported to be slow.