RNLI crews remember crash victims

Lifeboat crews from Morecambe, Barrow-in-Furness, Lytham St Annes and Blackpool will join crews from Fleetwood in a short service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Morecambe Bay helicopter crash, in 2006, which claimed seven lives.

The service on Tuesday, December 27, will take place at the memorial on the Esplanade in Fleetwood at 11am and the crews will be joined by the families of those that perished in the tragic accident.

The fatal air crash in 2006 happened whilst crews were being transported between gas platforms in the bay.