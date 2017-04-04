OAP dies in city accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after the death of a woman following a collision in Lancaster city centre.

Police have yet to name the woman after the incident at 1.15pm on Friday March 31, close to some traffic lights on Common Garden Street in Lancaster.

The scene of the crash in which an elderly woman died on King Street, Lancaster.

An HGV collided with the woman in her seventies as she crossed the road.

She suffered multiple injuries to her head and body and was sadly pronounced deceased at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary shortly after arriving.

Sgt Tracey Ward from the Road Policing Unit said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the woman and her family at this very sad time.

“We need anyone who may have seen the woman crossing the road just before the incident or indeed anyone who may have seen anything that could help to get in touch.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 596 of March 31. Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to report a crime online.