Long delays expected and 3 lanes closed on M6 after trailer fire

Commuters should expect delays travelling Northbound on the M6 this morning after a trailer fire led to the closure of the motorway last night.

Three lanes out of four are currently closed between junction 31a (Longridge) and 32 (Broughton Interchange) Northbound to allow the road to be resurfaced.

Motorway police closed the M6 northbound and southbound at junction 32 from around 9.30pm near Preston last night.

Five fire crews attended the scene and were met with an intense fire made up of exploding aerosols and tins.

Watch Manager Mark Woodward said: "We could hear and see the intensity of the fire as we approached along the M6. Tins and aerosols were flying all over the highway. Thankfully the swift closure of the motorway by the police meant that no drivers were injured."

"This was an extremely hazardous fire and thankfully our training provides us with the skills and experience to handle it. The driver of the HGV did well to remove the cabin from the trailer to prevent the fire from spreading.

Long delays are expected this morning

"It was a well coordinated response between the police the fire crews and the recovery services which ensured that no members of the public were injured."

All lanes are not expected to be reopened on the Northbound carriageway before midday.

Lane 4 and the Southbound carriageway reopened earlier this morning.

Read M6 closed due to trailer fire



Firefighters at the scene of the M6 fire.

Recovering the vehicle on the M6