Lane closure on southbound M6 after fire

One lane has been closed on the southbound M6 after a tyre on a lorry caught fire, say police.

The incident happened between junctions 33 and 32 just south of Lancaster services at around 6.30am on Friday September 1.

Drivers are advised to approach with caution.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said that a block had been placed on the motorway to remove the vehicle from the live lane.

The lane is expected to re-open shortly.