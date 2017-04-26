Lane closed on southbound M6 after accident

One lane has been blocked on the M6 southbound following an accident.

A car reportedly hit the central reservation around half a mile south of junction 34 at around 6am on April 26, say North West Motorway Police.

Lane three of three is blocked and drivers are advised to approach the area with caution.

Nobody was injured during the accident.

Highways England said at around 7.40am: "We've stopped traffic on M6 southbound between J34 and J33 while we drag a vehicle out of the carriageway. "

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 08:15 and 08:30, say Highways England.