Train strikes between Lancaster and Morecambe today

There will be no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe today (November 8) due to strike action.

There will also be drastically reduced train timetables between Lancaster and Barrow, and replacement bus services between Lancaster and Settle.

This latest round of industrial action is due to the ongoing dispute over driver only trains.

Train operators Northern Rail said it plans to run more than 1,300 services, concentrating its efforts on running as many trains as possible between 7am and 7pm to get customers into work and home again.

Between those hours, Northern will operate around 65 per cent of the normal weekday timetable.

Details of the revised timetables can be found on Northern’s industrial action page HERE.