Tournament of a lifetime for football-mad boy

A football-mad schoolboy from Hest Bank will be representing England in the Premier League Truce Tournament in Belgium this week.

George Drake, 12, a pupil at Ripley St Thomas Academy, has played for Blackburn Rovers u12s for nearly five years and the team saw off a host of other clubs at the Remembrance Day qualifying tournament to earn the right to play in the competition in Ypres from December 8 to 11.

George’s parents Simon and Sarah said: “We are all so proud of George, and we wish the team all the best for the finals.” The young Rovers hopefuls will join Manchester City, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke 04, Club Brugge and Anderlecht, for The Premier League Truce Tournament commemorating those who lost their lives in both world wars.