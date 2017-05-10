Torrisholme claim two vital victories

Torrisholme had a double winning weekend, first beating Rufford in the Palace Shield on Saturday before seeing off Eccleston in the Meyler Cup on Sunday.

Rufford won the toss and decided to bat first, but Matt Jackson (2-36) struck early to help reduce them to 13-3 from 13 overs.

Graham Lee (2-29) made it 16-4 when Nathan Lloyd (0) was caught at slip by Neil Jordan but a dogged innings from Rufford skipper Richard Lyon (36) and Liam Nickson (33) made things difficult for Torrisholme.

The pair managed to accumulate runs, pushing the score to 83 before Jeff Stobbart (1-27) took a smart caught and bowled chance.

Dan Woods (2-20) combined with Neil Jordan (2-27) to pick up the remaining wickets as Rufford closed on 157-9.

In reply, Dan Woods (32) and James Collinge (37) made a 50 run partnership before Woods fell to a good ball from Lyons (3-54).

Collinge enjoyed another 50 run partnership, this time with Chris Parry (39 not out), before departing caught and bowled to Lloyd (1-5) trying to hit him straight.

Adam Bee (17) and Neil Jordan(5 not out) supported Parry however to see Torrisholme over the line with five overs to spare.

Against Eccleston on Sunday, Torrisholme posted 179 from their 40 overs, and ran out narrow five-run winners, the visitors finishing on 174-9.