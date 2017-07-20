Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Lancaster city centre

Have your say

Lancaster city centre was left under several inches of rain in places after a torrential downpour on Wednesday evening.

The sudden storm, which started just before 6pm, caused havoc for motorists during rush hour last night, as roads flooded within minutes.

Our video shows how quickly the rainfall covered roads and pavements on the one-way system close to Lancaster canal and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Were you affected?