Top things to do this weekend

Here is a list of what is coming up this weekend.

PAID: Jack and the Beanstalk, Preston, Saturday December 31

Jack and The Beanstalk see’s 2015 Sleeping Beauty star and director Silly Billy Phil Walker star as Jack Trott in the panto at Guild Hall. The show aims to be full of laughs, spectacular sets, dazzling costumes and special effects by The Twins FX. It also stars Linda Nolan and local actress Charlotte Dalton. It is on New Year’s Eve at 1pm. Tickets £19.50 for adults and £16 for children via http://prestonguildhall.co.uk/.

PAID: Enchanted Princess, Blackpool, Monday January 2

Little Prince or Princess will receive a personal fairy-tale invitation in the post to Viva Blackpool, Church Street.

Children will be greeted by Tinkerbell and Prince Charming who will invite them to their party palace. Each child will receive a beautiful autograph book to take through to the enchanted marquee. Guests will meet the fairy godmother, princesses and special super hero guests.

After meeting all guests, each child will receive gifts from the fairy godmother.

One free adult with each paying child. Each child ticket is £15. The sessions are either 10am, 1pm or 4pm for two hours on Monday or Tuesday.

PAID AND FREE: New Year's Walk and Crafts, Brockholes, December 30 to January 3

Brockholes Nature Reserve, off the M6, junction 31, is holding drop-in craft sessions for children from 10am until 3pm on Friday December 30 and Monday and Tuesday January 2 and 3. Entry is up to £3.

The nature reserve is also holding a guided walk on New Year’s Day for those who wish to blow off the cobwebs after a night of celebrations, from 11am until 1pm. Entry is free.

FREE: New Year Coast Walk, Fleetwood, Sunday January 1

If people are taking a New Year’s Day stroll down the prom, you could stop off at Rossall Point Observation Tower, in The Esplanade, to celebrate the New Year with a warming cup of non alcoholic mulled wine.

There is the chance to meet the rangers and take in the view on the first day of 2017. The rangers will be available from 11am until 3pm and entry is free.

PAID: Aladdin, Leyland, Friday December 30

The classic tale of Aladdin and his quest for love while he is joined by the genie, will be performed by Say Two Productions at Wellington Park, Burlington Gardens, on Friday at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults, and £8 children. A family ticket is £35.

To book call 01772 452361, email cesttous@btopenworld.com or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/aladdin-leyland-tickets

PAID: Big Garden Bird Watch, Leighton Moss, January 1

Families are invited to enjoy a range of events celebrating the flora and fauna to be found at RSPB Leighton Moss Reserve, Storrs Lane, in Carnforth. The Big Garden Bird Watch family trail is from Sunday January 1 to Tuesday January 31, from 9am until 3pm.

Child entry is £3.50, adult entry £7 and concessions are £4.50.

PAID: New Year's Eve Cruise, Hoghton, Saturday December 31

Celebrations will start at 7.30pm when boarding from Canal Boat Cruises’s starting point at Riley Green Marina. The crew will serve a glass of bubbly and canapes to toast the evening and get the festivities started.

Guests will be served a three-course dinner and see the New Year in. Last orders at 1am.

Tickets are £65. To book call 01254 202967.

PAID: New Year’s Eve Family Party, Blackpool, Saturday December 31

Philharmonic Show Bar, in Fox Hall Road, Blackpool, is hosting a New Year bash from 7pm.

Singer Natalie Dean will be the host and she will be joined by a DJ who will be playing the popular party tunes.

There is also a raffle and bingo, with plenty of family entertainment.

Tickets are £5 and must be booked by visiting www.bigoneproductions.com.

FREE: Parkrun, Haigh, Sunday January 1

An extra parkrun is being held at Haigh Hall Country Park on New Year’s Day.

The 5k run around the park starts at 9am.

Entry is free.

If you have never done a run with Parkrun before, you need to register via www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ Runners can also socialise and grab a coffee at the Haigh Woodland Park Cafe.

PAID: Whitworth New Year’s Duck Race, Sunday January 1

A duck race will be taking place in Cowm reservoir off Tong Lane, in Whitworth, near Bacup, from 1pm.

It costs £1 to sponsor a duck for a chance to win some fantastic cash prizes up to £75.

The event, organised by Whitworth Tourism & Leisure Committee and CLAW, aims to be fun for all the family - you would be quackers to miss it.