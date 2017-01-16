Top things to do at the weekend (January 20 to 22)

Here is our guide of things to do this weekend in Lancashire.

PAID: Pigeon Show, Blackpool, Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 22

Royal Pigeon Racing Association hosts the two day event at Winter Gardens, from 9am until 5pm on Saturday and 9am until 2.30pm on Sunday. Entry is £7 on Saturday and £6 on Sunday. The event includes more than 100 charity and trade stalls, Mr and Mrs Pigeon, a caricaturist, face painting, a one-man band and a charity auction. As part of the 40th anniversary there is a gala evening on Saturday, from 8pm, at The Spanish Hall, Winter Gardens. Tickets are £15. Entertainment from tribute acts Rick Astley, Dolly Mix and Chasing Mumford.

PAID: Sing-a-Long Sound of Music, Blackpool, Saturday January 21

Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music, at The Grand Theatre, is a screening of the classic Julie Andrews film musical, with lyric subtitles so the audience can join in. The evening begins with a host leading a vocal warm-up, judging the fancy dress competition and teaching people how to use items in their free interactive props bag. Tickets £16.50 for adults and £12 for children. Starts 7pm.

FREE AND PAID: Big Bird Cake Off, Lytham, Saturday and Sunday January 21 and 22

Attract an array of birds to the garden in time for Big Garden Birdwatch weekend by making delicious bird friendly bird cakes at RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre, at Fairhaven Lake.

There is a choice of ingredients to make a worthy bird cake showstopper.

Free entry with each cake being £1.

Open 11am until 3pm.

FREE: Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday January 21

Walkers are invited to join the group at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, at 2pm for a brisk one hour health walk along the promenade as far as Rossall and back for a drink and natter at the YMCA Splash Pool Cafe. The walk is relatively flat, surfaced paths, no stiles, suitable for wheelchair and pushchairs, may include road crossings.

Suitable for beginners.

FREE: Bird feeder event, Fleetwood, Saturday January 21

Families can drop into the Pavilion at Memorial Park, Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood, and build a own fat ball bird feeder.

Join the team and use potatoes to create some bird paintings or take park in the bird trail around the park to learn more about the Memorial Park birds.

Open from noon until 2pm.

FREE: Jazz Lunch, Carnforth, Friday January 20

High Society Jazz Band will perform in the refreshment room of Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, in Warton Road, Carnforth , from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

Admission is free, with donations welcome to offset costs.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the sounds of the jazz band as part of a series of events at the centre.

FREE: Holocaust Memorial Services, Chorley and Lancaster, January 21 and January 22

A special service will resume at the War Memorial in Astley Park, Chorley, on Saturday, at 10.45am. The Lancaster and Lakes Jewish Community is hosting an Interfaith Service at Lancaster Priory Church on Sunday, at 6.30pm, with music, prayers and reflections from a variety of traditions.

FREE: Painting By Watercolours, Leyland, Saturday January 21

Chorley artist David Jaundrell is hosting a Painting in Watercolours Art Demonstration at the South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, Church Road, at 11am on Saturday. David paints in most media and his style is a visual element of the coast and countryside with an interesting contrast or composition that catches his eye. He produces watercolours, contemporary acrylics and unique collages.

FREE: Meet Blackburn Players, Darwen, Saturday January 21

Rovers fans can meet Howard Gayle and Simon Garner as they talk with BBC Radio Lancashire’s Andy Bayes at AFC Darwen, Anchor Ground. There will be an opportunity to ask about their time at Ewood Park, plus a chance to buy a signed copy of Howard Gayle’s new autobiography, 61 Minutes in Munich. From 7pm until 10pm. Free entry. Tickets to be booked via www.skiddle.com.

FREE: Opticron Field Event, Brockholes, Friday January 20

Families are invited to test and compare Opticron equipment (binoculars, telescopes etc) under field conditions at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, from 10am until 3pm. Staff from Opticron will offer expert advice on the model range as well as help people make the best choice based on budget. Car parking charges apply but will be redeemed against any Opticron purchase.