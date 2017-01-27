Top things to do at the weekend (February 3 to 5)

Here is a list of fun events coming up this weekend.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, February 4

Enjoy a circular walk around Cleveleys this weekend. This walk is suitable for beginners as it is classed as easy, which is relatively level ground, fields, lanes and tracks.Comfortable footwear advised. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. It is suitable for trampers (please book tramper at least seven days in advance). Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre at 10.30am.

FREE: Ribble Valley Juniors Taster, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Saturday, February 4

This is a family group ride suitable for young independent cyclists aged 5 to15 years and their parents/carers, and is guided by Sky Ride leaders/British Cycling coaches. The route distance and speed will graded to suit participants. Riders will need suitable clothing, a roadworthy bike and an approved helmet. Meet at Walton-le-Dale Primary School, Severn Drive at 9.45am for a 10am start.

PAID: Broadway Bonanza, Preston, Saturday, February 4

Kidz 4 Kidz is a voluntary run community group in Preston who give all their ticket sale profits to local children’s charities or a local child in need. This will be their 16th year performing at the Charter Theatre and they are raising awareness of childhood cancer and honouring Kiera, five, who has been bravely fighting this disease. Curtain up is 7.30pm and tickets are just £7.

FREE: Cedar Farmers Market, Ormskirk, Saturday, February 4

A treat for food lovers this weekend as Cedar Farmers Market returns to Cedar Farm Galleries, Back Lane, Mawdesley, near Ormskirk. Local farmers, producers, vintage gatherers, makers and shakers will all be in attendance with something that will surely tickle your tastebuds. The market is open from 10am until 4pm. Admission is free.

PAID: Jade Antique Fair, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, February 4

The Lower Pavilion Theatre on West Beach in Lytham St Annes is playing host to this antique and collectors fair. On the day there will be 60 tables for buyers and enthusiasts to browse. The fair runs from 9.30am until 4pm and admission is £1.50. There is convenient and easy parking in the gardens. For more information please call 01253 794221.

PAID: Fairhaven Photo Trail, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, February 4 until Sunday, February 26

Discover life through a lens with this family photo trail. Follow the clues and complete them to progress. This starts at RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre, Fairhaven Lake in

Lytham St Annes. The centre is open 10am - 3pm for this family event and admission is just £1 per person. Telephone 01253 796292 for more details.

PAID: Introducing Festival!, Preston, Saturday, February 4

Live is a brand new venue based within Preston’s Guild Hall and to showcase it properly they are presenting Introducing Festival!

This includes a line-up of North West talent, including The Capital, Saytr Play, 1.21 Gigawatts, The Lost Chord and many, many more.

The new venue has a capacity of 500 and this event is designed to show exactly what the place is capable of!

Tickets are just £4 for this veritable feast of top music. Doors open at 8pm.

To books tickets call 01772 804444.

FREE: The International Festival of Working and Assistance Dogs, Blackpool, Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

This unique Festival is a celebration of man’s best friend, showcasing the fantastic abilities of working and assistance dogs in making a difference to our lives. It takes place in the purpose built Norcalympia Exhibition Centre and offers two days of family-friendly, fully accessible fun for all ages. Open 11am until 4pm both days. Admission is free.

FREE: Blackburn Road Runners - Winter Warmer 10K and Juniors 2K, Blackburn, Sunday, February 5

Blackburn Road Runners are busy preparing for their Winter Warmer event at Witton Park, starting at 11am. And members of the public who fancy a challance and are enjoying Blackburn’s love affair with running can now sign up for the town’s biggest annual road race.

PAID: Canal Boat Lunch Cruise, Hoghton, Sunday, February 5

Located on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in the heart of the idyllic Lancashire countryside, these lunch cruises can add a touch of class to your weekend.

With ever-changing scenery on your doorstep, you can experience a unique, tranquil and enjoyable time on a narrow boat, whilst enjoyed top notch fayre. Tickets are £39 for adults and £12.50 for children. Children under three are free. Tel: 01254 202967.

PAID: The Colour of Me, Southport, Saturday February 4

With live music and projection, this interactive dance theatre performance at The Atkinson, Southport, promises to delight, tickle and inspire young audiences. There are performances at 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, February 4. The 12.30pm show is a relaxed performance - specifically designe d to welcome people who will benefit from a more relaxed environment, including those with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory and communication disorders, or a learning disability. For ages three to seven and their grown ups. Tickets are £8 & £6 for children. Tel: 01704 533333.

PAID: Wildlife Explorers Club, Leighton Moss, Saturday February 4

RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve is holding this children’s event on Saturday, February 4. It’s for those aged between eight and 12, and is a great way to discover more about wildlife and help save nature, as well as meet new friends. It’s on from 10am - 12pm and admission is £2. For more information contact wildlife.explorers.leighton@gmail.com

FREE: Revealing exhibition, Lancaster, Saturday February 4

Catch the last few days of the exhibition - Left Behind: Capturing the Moor Hospital at Lancaster City Museum. It is by Nick Dagger Photography, and showcases Lancaster’s abandoned 19th Century psychiatric hospital, the first asylum in Lancashire. This project sets the scene of what was left behind after closing its doors in 2000. Alongside the haunting and powerful images, the exhibition will also display historical artifacts from the Moor Hospital. The museum is open from 10am until 5pm and admission is free.

PAID: Get crafty, Brockholes, Saturday and Sunday February 4 and 5

Get crafty on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 with one of Brockhole Nature Reserve’s most popular drop-in events - Crafy Creative. You will have the chance to make your own Withy Lantern from flexible willow to light those dark winter evenings. It is suitable for all ages, and no booking is required, just drop-in between 10am and 12pm or 1 to 3pm. Admission is £3 per person on the day.

PAID: Chinese New Year, Live puppet theatre, Preston, Friday February 3

Try MONKEY!, a PuppetCraft production following the adventures of a comical superhero, inspired by ‘Journey to the West’ at Preston’s Harris Library. It features live music, snappy raps, and witty words written by award-winning poet Michael Rosen. It starts at 6pm. Get your tickets, £5 for adults and £4 for children, at http://www.chineseartsfestival.co.uk