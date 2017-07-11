Top honour for Morecambe gran Elaine

A Morecambe woman is to be honoured for her work in the community after devoting her time to helping the elderly.

Grandmother-of-three Elaine Scriven, from Bare, is one of five recipients from Lancashire to receive a BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire).

The BEM rewards an achievement or contribution of a very ‘hands-on’ service to the community in a local geographical area.

Mrs Scriven will be presented with her BEM for services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The 61-year-old set up a day centre in her home city of Bradford in 1994, running it for 21 years until she moved to Morecambe with her husband David.

The centre was run largely by volunteers to support up to 25 elderly people, providing breakfast and lunch as well as entertainment and activities.

It continues to thrive despite needing to constantly find funds to remain open.

Mrs Scriven, who now works at Eric Morecambe House, was nominated for the BEM by former colleagues at the centre.

She said: “I was really surprised and pleased.

“I couldn’t acknowledge it at first. I just thought ‘what’s special about me?’

“As far as I was concerned I was just doing my job.

“I am really lucky that I had such good support from the volunteers. This medal is for them as well.

“It wasn’t always easy but I enjoyed every minute.

“I still go back to visit every now and again, and I will take the medal over to show them.”

Mrs Scriven moved to Morecambe in October 2015 with husband David. Her mother already lived in the resort but she sadly passed away a short time later.

The honours will be handed out in a prestigious ceremony at Lancaster Castle on Friday September 22.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth KG KCVO, will be making the presentations, which were announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The investiture will be carried out in the Shire Hall by Lord Shuttleworth, who is the Queen’s representative in the county.

Lord Shuttleworth said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be asked by Her Majesty The Queen to present British Empire Medals on her behalf to such deserving residents of Lancashire, who have done so much for our communities.”