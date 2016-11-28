Top ex-footballer stars at Morecambe hospice fundraiser

A famous ex-footballer has helped our Unsung Hero raise money to go trekking in Peru for St John’s Hospice.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer was star guest at a fundraising sportsman’s dinner at the Trimpell Club organised by Gary Butler, winner of The Visitor’s Sunshine Unsung Hero Award 2016.

McAteer, affectionately known as ‘Trigger’, entertained the audience with some great stories from his career.

He also played for Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Tranmere during his career, and was capped 52 times by the Republic of Ireland.

Gary will take part in the Machu Picchu trek for the hospice in 2018.

He was in the local team who trekked the Great Wall of China for the hospice earlier this year.

Gary said a final figure of money raised at Friday night’s event would be available next week once auction proceeds were in.