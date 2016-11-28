Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is our guide of what is happening this weekend.

PAID: Santa Dash, Lostock Hall and Blackpool, Sunday December 4

St Catherine’s Hospice is holding its annual Santa Dash and Rudolph Rumble at its ground in Lostock Lane on Sunday, from noon. Registration for the Santa Dash is £10 and £5 for under 18s.

Entry into the Rudolph Rumble is £5. All fees include a Santa suit or reindeer antlers and a red nose.

Register by calling 01772 629171, or emailing fundraising@stcatherines.co.uk.

A Santa Dash is also being held at Sandcastle, in Blackpool, from 11am. Child entry is £5, adults £10 and family ticket is £25. Money will go towards Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice.

PAID: Wigan Comic Con, Saturday December 3

Fans are invited to meet a host of actors from sci-fi and superhero TV shows and movies at DW Stadium, Robin Park, Wigan, from 10am until 5pm. Guests include Mel Pickup (Athgar Heece from Star Wars The Force Awakens), former Doctor Who Colin Baker, Hattie Hayridge (Holly in Red Dwarf) and Annette Hannah from Game of Thrones. Tickets are £8. To find out more visit www.northwestcomiccons.co.uk

FREE: Coca Cola Truck, Lancaster, Saturday December 3

The truck, made famous on the Holidays Are Coming’ TV ads, will stop at Dalton Square in Lancaster on December 3 from 1pm to 9pm.

The vehicle will visit Lancaster as part of its annual UK tour. For the past two years the truck has stopped at the Festival Market in Morecambe.

It will also stop off at the Trafford Centre on December 2 and Liverpool on December 4.

FREE: St Annes Victorian Festival, December 3 and 4

A two-day festival will take place from 9am until 4pm at various locations.

Music and entertainment artists will be in the Shelter Domes on St Annes Square with circus performers, brass bands, bell ringers, craft workshops, markets, a treasure hunt, clog dancing, choirs and carol singing, There will also be a best dressed competition. Santa’s Grotto will be inside The Palace Masonic Hall, Garden Street.

FREE: Sparkle switch-on, Morecambe, Friday December 2

Morecambe BID, (Business Improvement District), is behind the switch-on which takes place on Friday at 7pm. The event is intended to coincide with the St John’s Hospice ‘Light Up a Life’ service at Morecambe Winter Gardens at 7pm. Organisers say it will not be a traditional Christmas light show, but they promise it will be a memorable one and will last most of December.

FREE: Christmas Fair, Mawdesley, Saturday December 3

Santa will be making a special visit to Rainbow House, Salt Pit Lane, on Saturday December 3 from 2pm to 5pm in with all proceeds going to the charity which supports children with life limiting illnesses.

Families can look forward to lots of traditional fun with carols, a brass band, mince pies, mulled wine and a tombola. Santa will be in his magical grotto to welcome the children and there will be reindeer.

FREE: Lights of Love, Blackburn, Friday December 2

Derian House, in Chorley, is hosting its special Lights of Love service at Blackburn Cathedral at 7.30pm.

It will feature Christmas music, carols and readings, with the choir of St Paul’s Parish Church, Withington. There will be dedicated Lights of Love illuminated on the trees inside the cathedral.

Admission is free, but tickets must be obtained by calling 01257 271271.

PAID: Open Day, Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe, Sunday December 4

Browsholme Hall, in Cow Ark, is the ancestral home of the Parkers, Bowbearers of the Forest of Bowland. Visitors can share the atmosphere of an historic house decorated for the family. Visitors will see Christmas trees, garlands, holly and ivy that encapsulate the spirit of the festive season, complemented by the warmth of candlelight and open fires. Adults £10, children £5.

PAID: Craft fairs, various, December 3 and 4

Crafty Vintage will be at Brockholes, off junction 31 of the M6, on Friday, from 4pm until 9pm; Saturday from 10am until 9pm; and Sunday 10am until 4pm. Entry £2. Ribby Hall Village, in Wrea Green, is holding a craft and gift fair on Sunday, from 11am until 3pm. Adults £1, children free. Blackpool Sixth College’s Christmas Craft takes place on Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Sands.