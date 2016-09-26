Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of fun events coming up this weekend...

PAID: Nickleodeon 90s Month, Blackpool, all October

Bark in the Park

Families are invited to step back to the 1990s with Nickelodeon Land and Team Nick as they bring all the favourite 90s Nickelodeon game shows and characters at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Popular characters include the Rugrats and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The event is from Saturday October 1 to Monday October 31.

Wristbands are £19 for adults and £17 for children.

PAID: Bark in the Park, Preston, Saturday October 1

St Catherine’s Hospice will be hosting the 2.5 mile sponsored walk and family fun day around Preston’s Avenham Park on Saturday, from 10am until 4.30pm.

Attractions on the day include displays from Preston Agility Dogs, competitions including ‘Waggiest Tale’, ‘Catch the Biscuit’, and ‘Best in Show’, a children’s funfair, breeders’ village, pet stalls and more.

Dog or no dog, everybody is welcome to Avenham Park for the ultimate dog’s day out. The walk sets off at noon.

Registration is £3 per dog in advance, or £5 on the day.

To sign up in advance call 01772 629171.

PAID: Beer Festival, Preston, September 29 to September 2

Caritas Care is holding its first Beer Festival from September 29 to October 2 at Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street. There will be 50 real ales and ciders, music and food. Entry is £3 for Thursday and Saturday; £4 on Friday and free (with the beer festival glass) on Sunday. All money raised will go towards supporting Caritas Care’s services, including supporting people with disabilities.

PAID: Walk The Big One, Blackpool September 30

For £50 guests can walk up the 420 steps to the top of one of Europe’s biggest roller coasters at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and take in the views from the summit of the 42-acre amusement park. The walks can be booked in advance at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com. There is a maximum of six climbers per walk and there will be two or three climbs on each event. Every climber will receive an exclusive certificate.

PAID: Gin Festival, Lancaster, September 30 to October 1

The Gin Society will be hosting the event at Lancaster Town Hall, offering a selection of the world’s finest gins. There will be music and dancing from A Train Swing and distillers will be sharing their skills in a series of masterclasses.

Tickets for the evening events are £7.50 plus booking fee. To book tickets visit http://www.theginsocietyfestival-lancaster.eventbrite.co.uk

FREE: Blackpool World Fireworks Championships, Friday September 30

The World Fireworks Championship culminates on September 30 with the celebration display by the UK and the announcement of the winner. Teams from Australia, Slovakia and the United States have competed compete, along with the UK’s Titanium Fireworks. The event starts from 7.30pm, with the first fireworks firing from 8.30pm - weather permitting.

PAID: Farmaggedon, Ormskirk, Saturday October 1

Farmaggedon is an interactive horror experience at Flatmans Lane. Downholland, Ormskirk. The park is themed with roaming zombies and creatures of the night. There are three interactive scare houses including: Contagion 3D, Meat Locker and Terror of the Farm plus a paintball experience, Zombie Outlaw. Tickets are from £16, To book online visit www.farmaggedon.co.uk. On various days throughout the month.

FREE: Pemberton Festival, Wigan, Saturday October 1

As part of Pemberton Festival, there will be a large community and festival day on Church Street, Pemberton, from 10am to 3pm.

The event includes fair rides, farm animals, scarecrow making, live music, games, face paining, bouncy castle, poetry, and organ recitals. There will also be a “cake off” from 11am to 4pm at Trinity Methodist Hall, with a cake competition, cream teas and cake stalls.





FREE: Open Studio, Rossendale, Sunday October 2

Rossendale Artists’ Open Studios, at Horse and Bamboo Theatre, in Bacup Road, Waterfoot, will be open for visitors to look around on Sunday, from 11am until 5pm. Guests can see puppets being made for its new Hansel and Gretel and for Babies Overboard; look through the storehouse of masks and puppets, and have a go at puppet making. The Emrys Morgan exhibition will also be open.

FREE: Craft and Gift Fair, Lytham, Saturday October 1

Families are invited to a craft and gift fair at Assembly Rooms, Dicconson Terrace, Lytham, from 11am until 4pm.

Stalls include type writer art, jewellery, vintage, aloe products, textiles, hot and cold drinks, cakes and much more.

Come along and see what you can find.

Entry is free.

The next craft and gift fair will be on December 10.