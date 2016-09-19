Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of exciting events coming up this weekend.

FREE: Blackpool World Fireworks Championships, Friday September 23

Lancashire encounter

The World Fireworks Championship will light up the skies above Tower Festival Headland every Friday until September 30. Teams from Australia, Slovakia and the United States will compete, along with the UK’s Titanium Fireworks.

The event starts from 7.30pm, with the first fireworks firing from 8.30pm. USA’s Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks compete this Friday.

FREE: Lancashire Encounter, Preston, Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25

Lancashire Encounter is a weekend to discover, experience and become immersed in a bold and imaginative spectacle of performance, music, street theatre and art surrounding Preston Pride on Saturday and Run Preston on the Sunday. From large scale interactive projections to mass salsa dance off, burlesque to henna, puppet making workshops to a giant revolving life boat; guests will be invited to participate in, interact with or just enjoy a great Lancastrian weekend of fun. The weekend will be complemented by a bespoke selection of food and drink and outdoor performances.

AID: Late Night Riding, Blackpool, Saturday September 24

Thrill seekers are invited to enjoy the rides on park at Blackpool Pleasure Beach until late into the night and then be prepared to be wowed by a spectacular Fireworks display at the end.

Adult wristbands are £19, with juniors being £17.

To buy wristbands visit http://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.

Late night riding is also available on October 29.

PAID: Leighton Hall’s Motorcycle Hill Climb, Sunday September 25

Carnforth’s Leighton Hall invites visitors to enjoy a day of racing at its Motorcycle Hill Climb event, from 9.30am. Races on the 220 metre track are from 1pm until 5pm. Children can also let off steam racing around the Caterpillar Maze, Woodland Walk and Tree Face Trail as well as enjoying the sandpit, play area and bouncy castle. Admission is £8.50 for adults and £3.50 for children under 15.

PAID: Discover the Stars, Goosnargh, Saturday September 24

Stargazers are invited to Bowland Visitor Centre, Beacon Fell, from 8pm until 10pm, to be guided on a journey through the constellations and along the Milky Way and learn how to find all sorts of heavenly objects. There will also be powerful telescopes to gaze through (weather permitting), all operated by experienced, amateur astronomers, who will answer questions. Tickets are £10.

PAID: Reet Good Beer Festival, Wigan, September 22 to 25

The festival, at Mesnes Fields, will feature 100 beers, ciders, perries and a Prosecco Bar. Curries, chilli and barbecue favourites are also available. Bands will perform on stage and Sunday is family-friendly, with inflatables and Pemberton Old Wigan and Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Bands. Proceeds go to Wigan Youth Zone. Tickets, at £3, available from www.reetgoodbeerfest.co.uk/tickets.

FREE: Botany Bay Christmas Launch, Saturday September 24

Elves will be arriving from the North Pole by canal boat, to celebrate the opening of Botany Bay’s Christmas Shop with a North Pole Party.

The Rock FM Roadshow will be providing the festive soundtrack. Children can meet Cairngorm Reindeers and special Frozen guests Anna and Elsa at the party. Face painting, mince pies and mulled wine also available. Open from 11am until 5pm.

PAID: Ormskirk Food and Drink Festival, September 23 to 25

The three-day festival at Ormskirk Cricket Club, Altys Lane, has food stalls from local restaurants and cafes, 60 real ales and wines from across the globe. Tickets, at £3 for adults, can be bought from the cricket club. Children free. Advanced weekend tickets available at £7.50. Open: Friday from 4pm until 10pm; Saturday from 11am until 10pm and Sunday from 11am until 10pm.

PAID: Crafty Vintage, Brockholes, September 24 to 25

Crafty Vintage, at Brockholes Nature Reserve, is a regular social gathering where people share ideas and gather inspiration in the field of classic vintage, collectibles, retro wares, quirky handmade, and fine foods. There is a pop up cocktail bar, live music, entertainers, a magician, and free face painting.

Entry is £2. Children under 16 are free. Open 10am until 5pm.

PAID: Charity Music and Dance Festival, Preston, Sunday September 25

DanceSyndrome is holding a festival at Bartle Hall from 1pm until 8pm to raise funds for its group and CLIC Sargent. Perforamces from Maida Vales, Dawn Vickers, Little Black Dog and DanceSyndrome. Olympian swimmer Hannah Payton will also be there. Tickets, at £15 for adults, £10 for children, from http://www.goldengiving.com/event/dancesyndrome.