Tiny turnout in Lancaster by-election as Labour retains seat

A new Lancaster city councillor has been elected in a by-election where only seven per cent of the electorate turned out.

Labour candidate Nathan Burns won the by-election for University and Scotforth Rural ward with 98 votes beating the Green Party’s Xeina Aveyard who got 79 votes.

Only 281 of the 3,959 people registered voted, a turnout of 7.1 per cent.

The other candidates were Luke Brandon of the Conservatives (68 votes) and Pippa Hepworth of the Liberal Democrats (36 votes).

The by-election was held to replace Labour’s Matthew Mann who resigned earlier this year.