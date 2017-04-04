Thumbs up for West End housing plans

Plans to convert 23 former guest houses in the West End at a cost of £4.5m have been approved by city councillors.

Developers PlaceFirst have been given the go ahead to refurbish properties on Regent Road, Chatsworth Road, Albert Road and Balmoral Road in Morecambe as part of their West End Two project.

The area has already benefited from a £5.7million West End One development, designed and built by PlaceFirst, in October 2016.

West End Two will deliver 45 build-to-rent homes, ranging from two to three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments.

“The regeneration of Morecambe’s West End is a priority for the council,” said Susan Parsonage, Lancaster City Council’s chief executive.

“West End One has already made a huge difference in both changing the perception of the area and its attractiveness to families as a great place to live and the proposals for West End Two provide the potential to build on this success.”

The 1920s-style properties will be transformed into modern homes ranging from 21 two-bedroom apartments, three three-bed apartments, six three-bed duplexes, two four-bed apartments, four four-bed duplexes, two three-bed houses, six four-bed houses and one five-bed house.

PlaceFirst will own and operate the properties as part of its portfolio of affordable rental homes.

City councillors hope developers keep the cost of the rented homes at an affordable price.

“I just hope these plans do not exclude people in the community,” said Coun Claire Cozler during Monday’s city council planning meeting.

“I hope that efforts are made to keep it affordable.”

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox asked planning chiefs whether the scheme could persuade future developers to regenerate other parts of the West End and was told by officers that “this could be very likely.”

Work on the West End Two is due to start in summer 2017.