Three Lions ready to roar as Globe prepares for international football

England’s stars of the future will soon be in action at the Globe Arena.

The Three Lions Under 18s take on Israel on Monday, September 5, at the home of the Shrimps.

The game is part of a mini-tournament to start the new season for Neil Dewsnip’s side who first face Italy tonight, Thursday, September 1, in a game at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium.

They then move up the North West coast as international football returns to the Globe Arena for the first time since March 2011 when a young England side, including Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, retained the Under 16 Victory Shield with a 2-1 win over Scotland.

This Monday night top rising talents from clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Everton will be on show as part of Dewsnip’s 19-man squad Admission prices for the 7pm kick-off will be £3 for adults and £1.50 for under 18s, OAPS and students.

Group bookings for 15 people or more, with no age restrictions and bookable in advance only, are available for just 50p. Charter standard clubs in the area can claim up to 25 complimentary tickets on proof of membership.