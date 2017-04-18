Thousands turn out to Morecambe Comic-Con

Superheroes, villains and TV stars were seen roaming the promenade for a day of comic book mayhem.

The town hosted the comic book festival at the Platform – attracting around 1,500 sci-fi and comic fans on Easter Monday.

Photo: David Hurst Childrens costume competitors line up for judging at the Morecambe Comic Con Festival held in The Platform.

Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who; Paul Warren, who plays Varmik in Star Wars; Paul Blake, who played Greedo in Star Wars; James Mackenzie, who presented children’s game show Raven and Hattie Hayridge of TV sitcom Red Dwarf were among the guests.

“It gave all the people of Morecambe something to do over the bank holiday weekend and the weather was great which is a bonus,” said Gary Jones, one of the organisers.

“It was a surprise really, we had a bit of a panic at the start, worrying whether or not we were going to get everyone in but we did and it all worked ut in the end.”

Some complained over queue times as the Platform was limited to 900 people inside at anyone time.

Photo: David Hurst Winners of the adult costume competition at the Morecambe Comic Con Festival held in The Platform were Natasha Stansfield as Darth Poison and Adam Hunt as Steampunk Sith.

Twins Kayleigh and Stephanie Forrester, 17, travelled from Barrow-in-Furness for the comic-con festival.

Kayleigh dressed as Pearl from American animation Steven Universe and Stephanie dressed as Handsome Jack from the Borderlands game franchise.

“It’s great seeing everyone in costume, we love comic-con, it’s all things geeky and out there,” said Kayleigh.

James Mackenzie spoke to the paper in between signing autographs for fans, he said: “It’s great going to a comic-con I get to meet so many lovely people who are passionate about the genre.

“Today has been fantastic, lots of people have come and said hello, everyone is really friendly.”

Lancaster author AS Chambers was at the festival selling copies of his books, The Casebook of Sam Spallucci and Shadows of Lancaster.

Laurraine Smith was at the comic-con festival dressed as her film icon, Captain Jack Sparrow, from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Morecambe Depp lover is well-known for donning the pirate robes and has been dressing up as Captain Sparrow for years.

Photo: David Hurst Brothers Kaleb. age 6 and Theon Lucas age 2 from Morecambe in superhero costume at the Morecambe Comic Con Festival held in The Platform.

She said: “When people see me they are shocked I am a girl, I do the walk and the gestures and they assume I am a man.

“Today has been great, everyone is very welcoming and lots of people have come up to me and had their pictures taken with me.”

A remote-controlled R2-D2, from Star Wars, also gathered a lot of attention within the Platform.

Owner of the R2-D2, Darren Poulson, has spent four years building the robot, mainly made of aluminium, as part of the national R2-D2 builders group.

Visitors gathered around the sci-fi robot for pictures.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Darren.

Photo: David Hurst Characters entertain the crowds as they queue for the Morecambe Comic Con Festival held in The Platform.

“This has been the first time I have had him out and people have loved him.”

Gary Dennis and Kirsty Geldard couldn’t wait to see Colin Baker.

The pair, who go to many comic-con festivals throughout the year, were waiting eagerly for Baker to arrive at the Platform.

Morecambe Comic-Con is returning to the Platform on Monday August 28, and organisers are planning to use more outdoor space.

There will be an inflatable gazebo outside which will play host to interactive activities.

Heroes & Foes: Morecambe - Family Fun Con, will take place between 10am-4pm and tickets will be available soon.

Photo: David Hurst Cartoon characters at the Morecambe Comic Con Festival held in The Platform.

Photo: David Hurst Red Dwarf's Hattie Hayridge with fans Mikey and Aaron McNamara at the Morecambe Comic Con Festival held in The Platform.