Thousands attend Lancaster school march

Teachers, parents and children gathered in the city to take part in the Save Our Schools march.

Crowds met in Dalton Square to protest against school budget cuts on Saturday (May 13).

Sarah Fogarty with her five year old daughter Daisy Jones, of Morecambe Bay Primary School.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Primary Headteachers Cluster organised the rally which attracted 2,000 people, armed with posters, placards and whistles.

Speakers included parents, teachers, Siobhan Collingwood, headteacher at Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, Cat Smith for Lancaster and Fleetwood and members of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

All spoke before the march, emphasising their passion for the fight against education cuts.

The march began at 12noon and activities including face painting and live music took place until 2pm in Dalton Square.

Crowds during the march

Live coverage of the event can be seen here

More to come.