Third Comics Day returns to Lancaster with host of writing stars

A day celebrating comic books is attracting big names to the city in aid of charity.

The third Lancaster Comics Day, organised by The Friends of Lancaster Library, takes place next month.

This year, the organisers have gone football crazy, not only bringing local publisher Michael Barrett, author of ‘Preston North End: Rise of the Invincibles’ graphic novel, to the event but artist David Sque, best known for his work on the iconic ‘Roy of the Rovers’ – all the way from Spain.

Roy of the Rovers is one of Britain’s best-loved comic characters, first published in the weekly comic Tiger in 1954 but who eventually got his very own comic in the 1970s, edited by Barrie Tomlinson – who will also appear at Lancaster Comics Day.

Barrie is eager to reveal his stories about British comics publishing for the very first time to his fans.

He edited comics such as Tiger and Eagle, and persuaded Morecambe and Wise and Price Phillip to write for comics.

“We’ve had great fun over the last two years with Lancaster Comics Day and support for the event has been amazing,” said John Freeman, co-organiser, comics writer and editor.

“Lancaster Comics Day also helped raise money for a sound system at the library last year and black out blinds.

“This year, we hope to support the library further and make a donation to St John’s Hospice.

“The British comics creator community has been hit hard by cancer-related deaths, with the passing of 2000AD artist Edmund Bagwell.

“Stuart Reynolds, of the Friends of Lancaster Library, and I were only too happy to agree to support our local hospice in appreciation of the work such services do nationwide for cancer victims and their families.”

On the day there will be Doctor Who and Road to Perdition artist Richard Piers Rayner, a longtime artist in residence at Middlesbrough Football Club; publisher and comic artist Tim Perkins; top artist Nick Brokenshire, who’s currently released Once and Future Queen for Dark Horse comics; local fantasy author A.S. Chambers, whose characters live and work in an alternate Lancaster; top indie comics creator Tom Ward, a master of crowdfunded comic publishing; Beano and Aces Weekly artist Marc Jackson; and our very own Lancaster Guardian cartoonist Jack Knight.

Lancaster Comics Day takes place on Sunday June 11 from 11am-5pm at Lancaster Library, Market Square.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 concessions, which includes admission to all comics panels, accompanied children under 13 are free.

More via www.lancastercomicsday.uk.