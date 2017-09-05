The 156th Galgate Horticultural Society’s Gaslight Show

This year's Galgate Horticultural Society’s Gaslight Show was a resounding success.

Visitors were treated to a display of fruit and vegetables, arts and crafts, preserves and baking, children’s exhibits and some fabulous flowers.

Bob’s Party Owls proved popular with few visitors being able to resist holding one of Bob’s owls on their arm and have their photograph taken.

The children’s section carried an excellent display of greetings cards, bookmarks and face masks from Ellel St Johns C of E School. The entries of decorated pebbles which was a new class introduced this year proved very popular.

There was also an exhibition about the work of the Canal and River Trust and a display of all the photographs entered in the Photographic Classes.

Suzanne Peat presented the Horticultural Society’s archive material and showcased her book about the history of the Gaslight Show from its beginnings in 1861 to present day.

Trophies were presented by County Cabinet Member, City Councillor and former Mayor of Lancaster Susie Charles.

Graham Creer, of Galgate Horticultural Society, said: “Great credit must go to all the show committee and all our sponsors who support the show financially.

Painted pebbles

“Village members produced a wonderful buffet and I wish to thank all the volunteers and all the people who took the time and trouble to enter the show. Without any of them there would be no show.”

The main adult trophy winners were :-

The RHS Banksian Medal - for most points attained over all the Horticultural Classes - John Armstrong.

The Westmd. and North Lancs . Fed. of Hort. Show Societies Blue Ribbon - for the best single exhibit over all the Horticultural Classes - Barbara Creer.

Vera Lund Trophy ( best entry in new grower classes ) Melanie Thompson

Burgess Trophy ( best entry photography classes ) Steve Marple

William Leece Trophy ( most points in cut flowers and container plants) Tony Newton

RHS Banksian Medal Winner John Armstrong receiving his award from Susie Charles, County and City Councillor for Lancaster.

Jollies Trophy (runner up most points in cut flowers and container plants) Joe Reynolds

Saint Trophy ( best vase of flowers ) Barbara Creer

Ada Kitchen Trophy ( best overall cut rose ) Tony Newton :

Bentley Trophy ( best pansies or violas ) Lucy Atkinson

Preserves judging

Jack Price Trophy ( most points in vegetable classes ) Tony Newton

Jollies Trophy (runner up most points in vegetable classes ) Heidrum Feuchtmayr

Lund Trophy ( best exhibit in fruit and vegetables classes ) Suzanne Peat

Tom Smith Trophy ( best marrow ) Sophie Aspinall : Stackhouse Trophy ( most points in preserves and baking ) Joint Winners - Pauline Ainley and Barbara Croft :

Vegetables

Anyon Trophy ( best exhibit in preserves and baking ) Pauline Ainley

The Richard Charles Memorial Cup ( best gentleman bread baker ) Barry Phillips

Cooper Trophy ( best exhibit in arts and crafts ) Lisa Marple

North West Gas Board Trophy ( most points overall in show ) Tony Newton.

Children's winners:

The Maureen Rowe Perpetual Trophy for best Children’s Greetings Card - Jessica Hoggarth,

John Speak, fruit and vegetable judge with Stewards Suzanne Peat and Cathy Hindle.

The Ellel Parish Council Trophy for the Best Exhibit by a child - Gracie Gerrard

The Brian Thomas Memorial Trophy for best Junior Grower together with The George Read Perpetual Trophy for most points in the Children’s Section were awarded to Freya Devling

Owl colouring competition for children - Grace Aspinall aged four.

