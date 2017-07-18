Tenpin bowling plan for Morecambe amusement arcade

A tenpin bowling lounge is the next step in plans to create a multi-purpose indoor entertainment complex in Morecambe.

Owners of the new Jump Rush trampoline centre and nearby Pleasureland amusement arcade want now to open tenpin bowling lanes.

They would go on the top floor above Pleasureland and Johnny’s soft play area on Marine Road Central.

Sol Reader, from owners JET Ltd, said having tenpin bowling, soft play, arcade machines and the trampoline park in close proximity would create “a full-on family entertainment centre” in Morecambe.

“Hopefully more attractions will follow as more people invest in Morecambe,” said Mr Reader.

“We’ve been here for a lot of years and we wanted to bring it into the 21st century and be positive about Morecambe.

“Morecambe is a lot more accessible now because of the new road.

“This is a prime location near a retail park and near the seafront.

“This is for the town, not just for children but for adults too, families, people who like fitness, for everybody.”

The top floor of the Pleasureland building was last used as a late-night music venue called ‘The Venue’ in 2009.

Its previous uses included as Breakers snooker club and The Blue Rhapsody nightclub.

Jump Rush, a new £2.5m trampoline centre on the Winter Gardens car park, is due to open next Monday (July 24).

News of plans for the new tenpin bowling lounge will be a boost for fans of Morecambe Superbowl which is due to close.

We revealed in June that Superbowl owners Taylor’s Cumbrian Amusements Ltd planned to shut their tenpin bowling centre on the corner of Central Drive and Marine Road West after 24 years in business.

A Taylor’s spokesman said in a letter to Lancaster City Council: “The business has for some years now been suffering from falling visitor numbers and increased maintenance costs due to the age of the building and as such, has been in decline.”

Taylor’s has agreed to sell the land to retail giants Aldi.

Aldi has put in a planning application for a new larger supermarket and car park with 117 spaces to replace the Superbowl and their existing supermarket next door.