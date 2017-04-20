Tennis players enjoy Good Friday by taking part in tournament

Lancaster Tennis Club started the new season with a successful adult round robin tournament on Good Friday, which saw 20 players enjoy sunshine for most of the day.

Players were assigned a partner all day, so it was a chance to enjoy playing with and against a wide range of club members.

There were many good matches with long, challenging rallies all played in good spirit and the day was rounded off with a very good barbecue.

After two close semi-final matches, the final was played as a full set between Ant Forrest and promising junior Sophie Parkinson against Martin Kearns and Molly Finnigan.

Martin and Molly emerged as winners after a very good match of long rallies, 6-4.

Also taking place last week were more junior Under 14 matchplay matches taking place in cold weather conditions. The winner, with the most points, was Jolyon Troughton with Morgan Gardner as runner-up.

There were also 10 and under matchplay matches in a round robin format, with the top two winners with the most points being Jack Lambert and in second place Siddarth Mourugha.

To round off the week, a ratings match for 10 and under was played between Scott Freeman and Benjy Orr, with Scott winning on a very closely fought tie-break 4-2, 5-4.

There is a free open day on Saturday, April 22 from 2pm to 4pm. For more information contact Susan on 07771 734920 or susanlucas1950@live.co.uk .