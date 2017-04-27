Tennis open day a great success

There was a large turnout for the spring open day at Lancaster Tennis Club on Saturday, which attracted a large number of juniors and adults.

Those who attended tried out the recently resurfaced astro turf courts, there were many good rallies and the players were taught the basics of tennis.

There were also a number of players who had plenty of experience and have the potential to play in the adult team in the future, some of who have now signed up.

Eden and Michaela Parkinson of Edentennis did a fantastic job coping with so many young players, introducing them to the basics.

Almost all the juniors have signed up for junior coaching for the summer.