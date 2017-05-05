Tennis: Lancaster juniors get new season up and running

The Lancaster Tennis Club junior match season started with a bang with five junior teams competing in their first fixtures of the season.

Their first ever Aegon U18 league match took place away to Palmerston in South Liverpool on Saturday, April 22.

Elliot Gardner was beaten two sets to one following a championship tie break which he lost 10-7.

Tom Bowe and Dan Main lost in straight sets but Matthew Cross showed tenacity to defeat a tough opponent in a keenly fought contest.

Both doubles matches were narrowly lost to give title favourites Palmerston a 5-1 win.

The following day, the opening round of Fylde league fixtures began with a double header at Lune Road.

In the U14 match Sophie Parkinson joined Filip Stuchlik, Sebastian Lujan and Jolyon Troughton in the first team who all enjoyed victories in their singles matches against Morgan Gardner, Caitlin Currie, George Walmsley and Benjy Orr.

Sebastian and Jolyon also enjoyed a doubles victory against George and Benjy but Morgan and Caitlin played well to avoid the whitewash by defeating Filip and Sophie 4-2 and 4-1 to earn Lancaster A a 5-1 win.

In the U17 match the same teams met with Lancaster winning 6-0.

The standout matches were in the doubles in which Owen Cross and Lewi Robinson won the first set 4-1, only to be pegged back by Adam Hill and Joe Hester who then won the championship tie break 10-5.

In an epic singles match Reuben Orr beat Matthew Cross 5-4, 5-4.