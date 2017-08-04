Tennis: Junior players compete in matchplay tournament

Have your say

Juniors from Lancaster, St Annes and Ansdell-Fylde joined in a matchplay tournament for players 10 years and under at Lancaster Tennis Club last Sunday.

The tournament was organised in a round robin format, giving the young players a good opportunity to practice their tennis and play a range of opponents.

Marcus Palamountain, of Torrisholme Primary School, beat Charlie Ormerod, of Ansdell-Fylde Tennis Club, 6-3 for third place.

In the final, Scott Freema, of St Peter’s Primary School, Heysham, was the winner, beating Benjy Orr from Dallas Road Primary School 6-4 in a nail-biting final.

Other entrants were Max Carter of St Annes Tennis Club and Calum Mackenzie from Lancaster Tennis Club.

lLancaster -tennis player Janko Grime came out on top by winning the Grade 3 Regional 8U mixed Bolton Grand Prix tennis tournament at the Bolton Arena in Horwich.

During the tournament seven-year-old Janko had to beat experienced and older players from around the region who train at tennis centres in Wigan, Cheadle, Bolton, Liverpool and Manchester.

Janko played six matches comfortably winning the final with a score of 10-4.

This was Janko’s first regional tennis tournament of the year and it has set him up nicely for the rest of the summer’s tennis competitions to come.

lSlyne-With-Hest Tennis Club are holding an open day this Sunday, August 6 from 11am-4pm.

All are welcome to attend and take part.