Teenager attacked at Heysham while taking pictures

A teenager was assaulted while taking photos at Heysham Head.

The culprit approached the victim from behind, pushed him to the ground and tried to grab his phone.

The teenager, who is 17 and lives in Heysham, managed to defend himself and keep the phone before the attacker made off through nearby woods.

The offender is described as white, aged in his teens, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and a pair of blue Nike jogging bottoms.

Police are appealing for information and have asked for anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery to come forward.

Detective Constable Ben Benter, from Lancaster CID, said: “The victim suffered minor injuries but has been left very shaken by this offence.

“We will not tolerate incidents like this and want to find the person responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time or who may recognise the suspect’s description.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1608068.

Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Monday, October 3 off Barrows Lane at Heysham.