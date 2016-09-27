Team Legless handcyclers did us proud

An event on Morecambe promenade to raise money for charities and a local cadet group was well attended by young people.

One of the organisers of the Team Legless event, which was a 455 mile handcycle in relays, said youths aged 12-18 competed in the event, as well as adults.

Handcyclists taking part in the Team Legless event at the weekend. Picture: Folded books on the bay.

Darren Norman said: “I feel again I must try and show that not all youth are bad. We had youths and adults trying something different and demonstrating community spirit by taking part in our event. I want to highlight the good of youths rather than people start thinking all youths are idiotic yobs.”

One of the members of Team Legless is Stuart Robinson, a Morecambe soldier who lost his legs in Afghanistan. He took part in the challenge over the weekend.

The Team Legless event’s aim was to handcycle 455 miles in 24 hours to raise money for the cadets of 455 Morecambe and Heysham Sqn - Raf Cadets and to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund, Blesma, The Limbless Veterans, RAF Association.

Darren said: “We had riders on the hand bikes for the whole 24 hour solid, riders aged from 12 - 64 years old achieving four miles each slot. We achieved 319 miles, this is a massive distance and we thank everybody.”

Team Legless held a handcycle event to raise money for a local cadet group and military charities.

Donate money at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/455Handbike.