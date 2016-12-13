Teacher sentenced to 14 months in prison for child sex offences

A disgraced music teacher 14 months in prison for sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Lloyd Garratt, a former teacher at Garstang Community Academy, was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Lloyd Garratt

The 32-year-old from of Liverpool Walk, Chorley, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual activity with a child between May and August 2015.

Claire Hilton, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West Rape and Serious Sexual offences unit said: “As a school teacher Lloyd Garratt was in a position of trust within the community and would have been well aware that his actions were wholly unacceptable.

“He took advantage of a young and impressionable girl by trying to make her feel special. He showed utter disregard for any long term impact his actions could have on her.

“I would like to thank the victim, her family and friends, for assisting the police and Crown Prosecution Service in bringing this man to justice. The impact his actions have had on the victim and her family have been devastating. I hope that today's sentence will bring them some sense of closure and allow the victim to begin to move on with her life.

“The CPS is committed to tackling cases of child abuse and we will continue to work with the police and other agencies to ensure that those who wish to exploit or harm young people are brought to justice."