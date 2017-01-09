Tarleton 2nds 28-12 Carnforth

An injury-hit Carnforth side were beaten 28-12 away at Tarleton 2nds at the weekend in their Raging Bull North West Leagues Division Three North clash.

Both teams had early chances but it was Tarleton who took the lead, the ball came out at the back of the scrum too quickly and the home scrum half was able to pounce on the ball to score.

Minutes later a charged down kick saw the hosts grab a second try and a 12-0 lead as Carnforth’s injuries continued, Dale Lowrie leaving the pitch to be replaced by Chris Whaley who went into the pack with Sam Tomlinson moving back to the wing.

Carnforth continued to fall foul of the match official with Jack Edmondson having a 10 minute rest behind the posts, and a penalty saw the hosts increase their lead to 15 points.

Whilst down to 14 men it was Carnforth who looked the stronger and stand off Nick Hamer showed his power when he went through for a try, Mathew Short converting to get his team back into the game.

The visitors hit back with Dan Blenkharn, Liam Hall and Jason Short all going close to scoring but on the stroke of half time Tarleton extended their lead to 18-7 with a penalty.

Early in the second half a third penalty was slotted, this time when the Tarleton number 10 was tripped up and the three points were taken to give them a 21-7 lead.

Jason Short then had a 10 minute break for a high tackle but once again Carnforth refused to buckle.

With 10 minutes to go Carnforth went through when Jason Short took the ball 10 yards out and battered his way through the defence to ground the ball to the disgust of the home scrum half who threw the ball at a Carnforth player in anger, but no action taken.

The conversion was rushed and missed but Carnforth had the momentum.

However, the match was soon decided when a mistake in the visiting 22 saw Tarleton gleefully take the interception and sprint away to take the game away from Carnforth and hand the home team a vital victory at the business end of the Three North table.